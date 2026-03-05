Saints Also Restructuring S Justin Reid

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are also restructuring S Justin Reid‘s contract for cap space.

New Orleans is making moves to get cap compliant before the new league year after restructuring Reid and DE Chase Young on Thursday.

Per Over The Cap, the Saints could save $6,360,000 in 2026 cap space by converting Reid’s $9,250,000 base salary to a signing bonus to reduce his scheduled $11,550,000 cap number for 2026.

Reid, 29, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs.

Reid then signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with New Orelans ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Reid appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception for a touchdown and six pass defenses.