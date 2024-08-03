Saints Announce Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed TEs Kevin Rader and Mason Fairchild to contracts.

The Saints also waived TE Jesper Horsted and WR Jermaine Jackson with an injury designation.

Finally, New Orleans placed TE Tommy Hudson on Injured Reserve.

Rader, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Steelers signed Rader to futures deals for three straight years before releasing him before the start of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Titans in 2022 and spent the last two seasons going back and forth from Tennessee’s practice squad.

In 2023, Rader appeared in 14 games for the Titans and caught one of three targets for six yards.