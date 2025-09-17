Saints Announced Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they have made five roster moves today, including placing third-round DT Vernon Broughton on injured reserve and promoting S Terrell Burgess from the practice squad.

The Saints also added OL Sataoa Laumea and Will Sherman while cutting QB Hunter Dekkers.

Broughton is not expected to return this season with a hip injury.

Broughton, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas. He was a four-star recruit and the 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Saints selected Broughton with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,634,052 rookie contract that includes a $1,464,765 signing bonus.

During his college career, Broughton appeared in 56 games and recorded 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.

In 2025, Broughton appeared in one game and recorded three tackles and no sacks for the Saints.