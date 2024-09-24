Saints C Erik McCoy Undergoing Groin Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Mike Garafolo reports that Saints C Erik McCoy will undergo groin surgery and miss six to eight weeks as a result.

Erik McCoy

You can expect that New Orleans will place McCoy on injured reserve in the coming days.

 

McCoy, 27, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He signed a four-year, $6 million rookie contract that included $3.7 million in guarantees. 

He was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September. 

McCoy was due base salaries of $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons when New Orleans converted his salary and roster bonus to clear $7.18 million in cap space for 2024. 

In 2024, McCoy has appeared in and started three games for the Saints at center.

