Saints CB Paulson Adebo Carted Off With Air Cast On Right Leg

Saints CB Paulson Adebo suffered an apparent right leg injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on.

Saints second-round rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry will take his place in the starting lineup.

Adebo, 25, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Adebo is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that includes a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

Entering Thursday night’s contest against the Broncos, Adebo has appeared in six games for the Saints, making six starts. He’s tallied 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions.