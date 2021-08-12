Saints Claim DL R.J. McIntosh Off Waivers From Giants

The New Orleans Saints have claimed DL R.J. McIntosh off of waivers from the Giants on Thursday, according to Field Yates.
McIntosh was a healthy scratch for all 16 games last year.
McIntosh, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $2,489,516 contract that included a $321,468 signing bonus with the Giants.
The Giants waived McIntosh yesterday.
In 2019, McIntosh appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.
