Saints Cut 20 Players, Get Down To 53

The New Orleans Saints officially cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline.

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Cuts:

Injured:

DT John Ridgeway III T Barry Wesley T Landon Young

PUP list:

Moreau, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints.

In 2024, Moreau appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 413 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

The Chiefs later cut him loose and he recently signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him during the offseason.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.

He did not appear in a game for the Chiefs in 2024.