Saints Cut 34 Players, Finalize 53-Man Roster

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New Orleans Saints announced they waived or released 34 players to finalize their 53-man roster. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. LB Ryan Connelly
  2. TE J.P. Holtz
  3. TE Jesse James
  4. T Storm Norton
  5. CB Bradley Roby
  6. LB Jaylon Smith
  7. LB Ty Summers
  8. RB Darrel Williams
  9. S Johnathan Abram
  10. LB Nick Anderson
  11. WR Kawaan Baker
  12. FB Jake Bargas
  13. WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
  14. DL Jerron Cage
  15. WR Shaq Davis
  16. DT Prince Emili
  17. OL Mark Evans II
  18. G Chuck Filiaga
  19. DB Adrian Frye
  20. P Blake Gillikin
  21. DT Jack Heflin
  22. DB Anthony Johnson
  23. OL Lewis Kidd
  24. WR Jontrae Kirklin
  25. G Tommy Kraemer
  26. TE Lucas Krull
  27. DE Niko Lalos
  28. RB Ellis Merriweather
  29. S Smoke Monday
  30. LB Anthony Orji
  31. DE Kyle Phillips
  32. OL Alex Pihlstrom
  33. DB Troy Pride
  34. OL Calvin Throckmorton

Smith, 28, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. 

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers. 

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster. 

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants, recording 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

