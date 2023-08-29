Saints Cut 34 Players, Finalize 53-Man Roster

The New Orleans Saints announced they waived or released 34 players to finalize their 53-man roster.
#Saints announce roster moves: https://t.co/ZUGLA5RZr3
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2023
The full list of cuts includes:
- LB Ryan Connelly
- TE J.P. Holtz
- TE Jesse James
- T Storm Norton
- CB Bradley Roby
- LB Jaylon Smith
- LB Ty Summers
- RB Darrel Williams
- S Johnathan Abram
- LB Nick Anderson
- WR Kawaan Baker
- FB Jake Bargas
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
- DL Jerron Cage
- WR Shaq Davis
- DT Prince Emili
- OL Mark Evans II
- G Chuck Filiaga
- DB Adrian Frye
- P Blake Gillikin
- DT Jack Heflin
- DB Anthony Johnson
- OL Lewis Kidd
- WR Jontrae Kirklin
- G Tommy Kraemer
- TE Lucas Krull
- DE Niko Lalos
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- S Smoke Monday
- LB Anthony Orji
- DE Kyle Phillips
- OL Alex Pihlstrom
- DB Troy Pride
- OL Calvin Throckmorton
Smith, 28, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.
Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.
Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season. The Giants brought Smith back to their practice squad the following season in September and he was again promoted to the active roster.
In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants, recording 88 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
