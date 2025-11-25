Saints Cutting K Blake Grupe

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints are cutting former starting K Blake Grupe.

He missed two makeable field goals in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which pushed New Orleans to its breaking point with him.

The Saints signed K Cade York to the practice squad today following a workout that also included former Ravens K Justin Tucker.

Grupe, 27, played collegiately at both Arkansas State and Notre Dame. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, and ultimately impressed enough to win the starting job coming out of camp.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Grupe has appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 18 of 26 field goal attempts (69.2 percent) to go with all 15 extra point attempts.