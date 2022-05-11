Saints Cutting RB Josh Adams

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints are cutting RB Josh Adams on Wednesday.

Adams had been a late-season addition to New Orleans’ practice squad but they appear to be rearranging their running back depth.

Adams, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers, and he was promoted to the active roster two games into the season. Adams was once again waived coming out of the preseason in 2019, and he caught onto the Jets practice squad soon after.

Adams then re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and was added to the practice squad before being called up to the active roster. He was later released and landed on the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.