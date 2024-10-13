Saints Expect QB Derek Carr To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Oblique Injury

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported this morning that the Saints expect QB Derek Carr to miss the next three to four weeks with his oblique injury.

Glazer says Saints fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler will get the nod for New Orleans under center until Carr returns.

The Saints play the Buccaneers today before a short turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Broncos. They play at the Chargers in Week 8 and at the Panthers in Week 9.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr has appeared in five games for the Saints and completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,356,480 rookie contract that included a $336,480 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ quarterback situation as the news is available.