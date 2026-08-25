Saints Expect RB Ty Chandler To Miss Entire Season

Per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Saints HC Kellen Moore said he expects RB Ty Chandler to miss the entire season with an injury.

Chandler suffered what the team feared was a serious knee injury in the loss to the Rams.

Chandler, 28, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of North Carolina. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

In 2025, Chandler appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded 17 rushing attempts for 47 yards (2.8 YPC), to go along with three receptions for 11 yards (7.0 YPC).

We’ll have more on Chandler as the news becomes available.