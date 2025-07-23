Saints Giving S Julian Blackmon One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5.5M

Jordan Schultz reports the Saints are signing S Julian Blackmon to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million to replace veteran S Tyrann Mathieu.

Reports last night indicated New Orleans was working hard to sign Blackmon after the news of Mathieu’s retirement.

Blackmon, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that included a $926,437 signing bonus and played out the final year of that deal. Blackmon re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Blackmon appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 86 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and four pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.