Saints Have Not Requested Interview With Davis Webb

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have not requested an interview with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb for their head coaching vacancy, despite earlier reports that this was the case.

Webb, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach last year.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on the Saints’ search for their next head coach as it becomes available.