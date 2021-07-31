Saints Hosting CB Prince Amukamara & OT Brent Qvale

Nick Underhill reports that the New Orleans Saints are hosting veteran CB Prince Amukamara for a visit.

Ian Rapoport reports that the team is also hosting veteran T Brent Qvale.

Amukamara, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2011. After five years with the Giants, he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2016 before joining the Bears the following season.

Chicago re-signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in August of 2018 and he was set to enter the final year of his deal when the Bears released Amukamara to create $9 million in cap space and $1 million in dead money.

From there, he signed on with the Raiders in May before being cut coming out of training camp. He was most recently signed to the Cardinals practice squad during the 2020 season.

In 2019, Amukamara appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses.

Qvale, 30, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2014. He finished his three-year, $1,575,000 rookie contract before returning to the Jets on two consecutive one-year deals in 2018 and 2019.

He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the 2019 preseason but was eventually activated in December and played in three games. He was then signed by the Texans in March of 2020.

In 2020, Qvale appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made three starts.