Saints Interviewed Eagles Assistant HC Jemal Singleton For OC Job

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Saints interviewed Eagles assistant HC/RB coach Jemal Singleton for their OC job under new HC Kellen Moore.

Here’s an update on the Saints’ OC search:

Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger (Declined)

(Declined) Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier

Dolphins WRs coach Robert Prince

Eagles assistant HC/RB coach Jemal Singleton (Interviewed)

Singleton, 49, started his NFL coaching career with the Colts in 2016 as the RB coach where he served for two seasons before working with the Raiders in the same role in 2018.

The Bengals hired Singleton in 2019 as the RB coach before he joined the Eagles in 2021, gaining the assistant HC title along with RB coach where he has served ever since.