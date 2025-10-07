Saints Made Seven Moves Today

The New Orleans Saints announced they are officially signing CB Michael Davis to the roster and cutting RB Velus Jones in a corresponding move.

The Saints also added WR Ronnie Bell and TE Moliki Matavao to the practice squad and cut DE Garrett Nelson, OT Sataoa Laumea and WR Tommy Mellott.

Davis, 30, signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. Los Angeles decided to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit before re-signing him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Davis was promoted to the Chargers’ active roster soon after. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract before the Chargers placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent in 2020.

The team re-signed him to a three-year extension in 2021. Davis finished out that deal before signing with the Commanders for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 14 tackles and one pass defense in two starts.