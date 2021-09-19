Saints Made Several Calls About Trading For Kyle Fuller, Also Had Interest In Stephon Gilmore

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several teams called Broncos GM George Paton to inquire about a potential trade for one of their cornerbacks.

Rapoport mentions that the Saints were more aggressive than most in trying to get a deal done and they made “several” calls about a trade for CB Kyle Fuller.

The Broncos signed Fuller as a free agent just months ago, but Denver has as good of depth at corner as any team in the league, which is why they were getting so many calls about their guys.

Turns out, the Broncos ended up placing Ronald Darby on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury, so it proved wise of Paton to hold on to Fuller.

According to Rapoport, the Saints also expressed interest in Stephon Gilmore before eventually landing Bradley Roby in a deal with the Texans.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller in March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.