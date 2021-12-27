Saints Make 19 Roster Moves For Monday Night’s Game

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves Monday ahead of their game against the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

Alexander, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released back in March.

Alexander returned to the Saints in August on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

In 2021, Kwon Alexander has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and two pass deflections.