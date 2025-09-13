Saints Make Four Moves For Week 2, Place S Julian Blackmon On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially made four moves ahead of their Week 2 game.

The full list includes:

Saints signed DE Jonah Williams to their active roster

to their active roster Saints placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Saints elevated S Terrell Burgess and DE Fadil Diggs to their active roster

Blackmon, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that included a $926,437 signing bonus and played out the final year of that deal. Blackmon re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

He was once again testing free agency when he signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Blackmon appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 86 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Blackmon appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded seven total tackles and a pass deflection.