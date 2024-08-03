Saints Make Four Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints processed a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Saints signed TEs Mason Fairchild and Kevin Rader

and Saints waived WR Jermain Jackson with an injury designation.

with an injury designation. Saints released TE Jesper Horsted

Horsted, 27, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and 2021.

The Bears re-signed Horsted to a contract before waiving him last offseason. He caught on with the Raiders in 2022 and returned to the team for the 2023 season.

The Saints signed Horsted to a contract a few months ago.

In 2023, Horsted appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for four yards.