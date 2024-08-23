Saints Make Four Roster Moves

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints signed LB Andrew Dowell and DT Camron Peterson to contract on Friday.

In corresponding moves, New Orleans waived DB Kaleb Ford-Dement and DT Trajan Jeffcoat with an injury designation.

Jeffcoat will revert to the Saints’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Dowell, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, however, and later released from injured reserve.

He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad late in the season and signed a futures deal for 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing another futures deal in 2021.

New Orleans re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Dowell appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded four total tackles and two forced fumbles.