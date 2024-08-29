Saints Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they signed TE Treyton Welch to the practice squad and released TE Mason Fairchild in a corresponding roster move.

Saints have signed tight end Treyton Welch to the practice squad#Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/DNML6Oiilc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2024

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

The Saints also waived RB Kene Nwangwu with a failed physical designation, per Nick Underhill. It comes one day after being claimed off waivers from the Vikings.

Welch, 23, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in May. However, he was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Welch recorded 77 receptions for 874 yards (11.4 YPC) and nine touchdowns.