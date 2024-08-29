Saints Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New Orleans Saints announced they signed TE Treyton Welch to the practice squad and released TE Mason Fairchild in a corresponding roster move. 

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

  1. S Johnathan Abram
  2. S Ugo Amadi
  3. WR Kevin Austin Jr.
  4. S Millard Bradford
  5. T Josiah Ezirim
  6. G Kyle Hergel
  7. LB Khaleke Hudson
  8. TE Michael Jacobson
  9. RB Jacob Kibodi
  10. DE Niko Lalos
  11. G/C Shane Lemieux
  12. K Charlie Smyth
  13. LB Isaiah Stalbird
  14. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  15. DT Kendal Vickers
  16. TE Treyton Welch

The Saints also waived RB Kene Nwangwu with a failed physical designation, per Nick Underhill. It comes one day after being claimed off waivers from the Vikings. 

Welch, 23, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in May. However, he was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career, Welch recorded 77 receptions for 874 yards (11.4 YPC) and nine touchdowns.  

