Saints Making Two Moves, Including Waiving QB Hunter Dekkers

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are waiving UDFA QB Hunter Dekkers to make room for P Kai Kroeger.

Dekkers had been operating as the fourth quarterback, while Kroeger now becomes the third punter on the roster as the Saints explore their options at the position.

Dekkers, 24, started his college career at Iowa State and was the successor for Brock Purdy after he was drafted by the 49ers. However, he had to leave the program after being indicted in a federal sports gambling probe.

He eventually landed at Iowa Western, a community college, for the 2024 season and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his lone year as the starter at Iowa Western, Dekkers completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,806 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.