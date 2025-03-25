Saints Met With Texas WR Matthew Golden & QB Quinn Ewers, Among Several Players

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints met with several prospects from the University of Texas over dinner on Monday, including WR Matthew Golden, QB Quinn Ewers, CB Jahdae Barron, and DT Vernon Broughton, “among others.”

Golden, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 25 receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Houston and spent two years there before entering the transfer portal.

Golden committed to Texas in December 2023 as a four-star transfer ranked No. 9 for receivers in the portal. He spent the entire 2024 season with the Longhorns.

In his collegiate career, Golden appeared in 36 games over three seasons at Houston and Texas and recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and opted to return to Texas for another season instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

