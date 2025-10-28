Saints More Likely To Trade Rashid Shaheed ‘If Compensation Is Right’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he believes the Saints will trade at least one of their receivers ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

“We’ve got the New Orleans sitting a collection of wide receivers in which I think at least one will be dealt and if I had to bet I would say Rashid Shaheed is the guy that interests most team for his speed and his talent and the guy whose contract is up after this year who the Saints, I think, would be most willing to part with if the compensation is fair and right,” Schefter said.

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have both come up regularly as a potential trade targets for teams around the league. Of the two, Schefter considers Shaheed to be the most likely to be traded if compensation is fair because he’s on an expiring contract.

Schefter mentioned that the three teams that appears to be the most aggressive in landing a receiver right now are the Steelers, Bill and Broncos.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Shaheed has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 431 yards and two touchdowns.