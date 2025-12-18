Saints Place RB Devin Neal On IR Among Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints have placed RB Devin Neal on injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Saints signed WR Kevin Austin from the practice squad to the active roster. The Saints also signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines and WR Elijah Cooks to the practice squad, and released K Cade York from the practice squad.

Neal, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,312 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Neal appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed 57 times for 206 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 104 yards.