Saints Place WR Michael Thomas & DE Marcus Davenport On PUP List

The New Orleans Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, according to Field Yates.

Both players can be activated at any time during training camp and the preseason.

Thomas, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has two years and $45,448,043 remaining on his contract.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option last offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 39 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.