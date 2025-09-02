Saints Promote QB Jake Haener, Announce Three Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

The New Orleans Saints announced they have promoted QB Jake Haener from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. 

Jake Haener

Additionally, the Saints have signed LB Eku Leota and WR Tommy Mellott to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Saints’ practice squad:

  1. WR Kevin Austin
  2. DB Dalys Beanum
  3. DB Terrell Burgess
  4. DB Elliott Davison
  5. QB Hunter Dekkers
  6. LB Fadil Diggs
  7. T Easton Kilty
  8. DB Jayden Price
  9. LB Nephi Sewell
  10. K Charlie Smyth (International)
  11. TE Jack Stoll
  12. TE Treyton Welch
  13. DT Jonah Williams
  14. WR Cedrick Wilson
  15. DT Coziah Izzard
  16. WR Tommy Mellott
  17. LB Eku Leota

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020. 

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after. 

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

