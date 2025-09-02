Saints Promote QB Jake Haener, Announce Three Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they have promoted QB Jake Haener from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Saints have signed LB Eku Leota and WR Tommy Mellott to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Saints’ practice squad:

WR Kevin Austin DB Dalys Beanum DB Terrell Burgess DB Elliott Davison QB Hunter Dekkers LB Fadil Diggs T Easton Kilty DB Jayden Price LB Nephi Sewell K Charlie Smyth (International) TE Jack Stoll TE Treyton Welch DT Jonah Williams WR Cedrick Wilson DT Coziah Izzard WR Tommy Mellott LB Eku Leota

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.