Saints Promote QB Jake Haener, Announce Three Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they have promoted QB Jake Haener from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Additionally, the Saints have signed LB Eku Leota and WR Tommy Mellott to the practice squad.
Here’s an updated list of the Saints’ practice squad:
- WR Kevin Austin
- DB Dalys Beanum
- DB Terrell Burgess
- DB Elliott Davison
- QB Hunter Dekkers
- LB Fadil Diggs
- T Easton Kilty
- DB Jayden Price
- LB Nephi Sewell
- K Charlie Smyth (International)
- TE Jack Stoll
- TE Treyton Welch
- DT Jonah Williams
- WR Cedrick Wilson
- DT Coziah Izzard
- WR Tommy Mellott
- LB Eku Leota
Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.
Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.
In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
