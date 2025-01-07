Saints Request Interview With Broncos QBs Coach Davis Webb For HC Job

Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints have requested to interview Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb for their head-coaching job.

Schultz mentions that Webb has been a key component of Bo Nix’s success as a rookie in the NFL this season.

Here’s the Saints list of candidates for their HC job:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

Webb, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks last year.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.