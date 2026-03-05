Saints Restructuring DE Chase Young

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are restructuring DE Chase Young‘s contract.

Underhill adds New Orleans plans on restructuring more deals for cap space.

Per Over The Cap, the Saints can save $10,892,000 in 2026 cap space by converting Young’s $14,830,000 base salary to a signing bonus to lower his scheduled $20,502,000 cap hit.

Young, 26, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline in 2023 for a compensatory third-round pick. Young played out his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2024 worth up to $13 million.

New Orleans re-signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Young appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and four pass deflections.