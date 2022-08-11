Saints Sign CB Brian Allen

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed CB Brian Allen to the roster.

He’ll add some more depth to their training camp roster.

Allen, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He lasted just over two years in Pittsburgh before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Seahawks later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit. Seattle opted to waive him in 2020 and he had brief stints with the Bills and 49ers this season before signing to the Bengals practice squad. The Browns signed him to their roster late in the season.

Cleveland re-signed Brown to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but ended up cutting him in August. He returned to the team late in the season on the practice squad for a short stint before being released again.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 19 games and recorded four tackles.