Saints Sign FB Adam Prentice To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed FB Adam Prentice to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

RB Alex Armah WR Kawaan Baker DT Josiah Bronson DB KeiVarae Russell WR Kevin White WR Easop Winston TE Ethan Wolf DB Ka’dar Hollman DE Jalyn Holmes G Derrick Kelly DB Dylan Mabin OT Caleb Benenoch WR Kenny Stills DB Jordan Miller C Austin Reiter FB Adam Prentice

Prentice, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him last month.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after.

In 2020 with South Carolina, Prentice played in four games as a fullback, recording two catches for 13 yards.