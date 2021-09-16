Saints Sign FB Adam Prentice To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed FB Adam Prentice to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- RB Alex Armah
- WR Kawaan Baker
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- WR Kevin White
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Ethan Wolf
- DB Ka’dar Hollman
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- G Derrick Kelly
- DB Dylan Mabin
- OT Caleb Benenoch
- WR Kenny Stills
- DB Jordan Miller
- C Austin Reiter
- FB Adam Prentice
Prentice, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him last month.
The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after.
In 2020 with South Carolina, Prentice played in four games as a fullback, recording two catches for 13 yards.
