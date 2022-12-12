Saints Sign RB David Johnson, Waive G Josh Andrews

According to Field Yates, the Saints are adding RB David Johnson to their 53-man roster and waiving Josh Andrews to make room.

Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in 2020 as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract to take a pay cut but remain in Houston.

The Saints recently signed Johnson to their practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Saints and rushed once for -4 yards.