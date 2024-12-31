Saints Signed OT Josh Ball Off Cowboys Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed OT Josh Ball to their active roster off the Cowboys practice squad.

To make room, the team placed LB Jaylan Ford on injured reserve.

Ball, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Marshall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

He was in the third year of that deal when Dallas waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2022, Ball appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys with no starts.