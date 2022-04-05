Saints Signed TE J.P. Holtz

The Saints have signed TE J.P. Holtz, per Nick Underhill.

Holtz was in town visiting the team and the two sides apparently felt good enough to work out a deal.

Holtz, 28, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2016. Cleveland signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a one-year futures contract the following offseason.

After bouncing on and off the Browns’ practice squad, he later signed on with Washington. Holtz spent time on and off the Commanders’ active roster before ultimately being waived in 2019.

From there, Holtz caught on with the Bears where he spent two seasons with the team. Chicago declined to tender a qualifying offer to Holtz this offseason, making him a free-agent.

In 2021, Holtz appeared in 13 games for the Bears.