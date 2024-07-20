Saints Signing ERFA WR Rashid Shaheed To One-Year, $5.2M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are signing exclusive rights free agent WR/KR Rashid Shaheed to a one-year contract extension worth $5.2 million.

Shaheed was an All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selection last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Schefter adds that the deal was negotiated by Shaheed’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Shaheed, 25, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights free agent back in March and will now make more than the league minimum after negotiating a new deal with New Orleans. The money on his extension is for the 2025 season and he will remain with the Saints for the next two seasons.

In 2023, Shaheed appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 46 passes for 719 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 37 yards and returned 18 kicks for 384 yards. As a punt returner, Shaheed returned 25 punts for 339 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on Shaheed as it becomes available.