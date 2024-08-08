Saints Signing LB Pete Werner To Three-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints and LB Pete Werner have agreed to a three-year extension that has a maximum value of more than $25 million.

The deal includes $17.5 million in guarantees, per Schefter, and runs through the 2027 season.

Werner, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,684,680 rookie contract that included a $1,494,312 signing bonus.

Werner was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Werner appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 93 total tackles, four tackles for loss, half a sack, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass deflection.