Saints Signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones following his tryout at rookie minicamp.

Peoples-Jones, 26, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before returning to the team.

In 2024, Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught five passes for 58 yards receiving and no touchdowns.