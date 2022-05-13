Saints Signing WR Jarvis Landry

Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints are signing veteran WR Jarvis Landry to a contract on Friday.

Landry was one of the best remaining free agents this offseason and had been linked to the Falcons, Ravens and Saints. However, a return to Louisana appears to have been his best option in the end.

The Saints’ receiving corps was a pretty big question mark heading into the offseason, but with Michael Thomas returning and New Orleans trading up for Chris Olave in the draft, they should have a much improved unit for Jameis Winston to work with in 2022.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.

