Saints Waive C Connor McGovern

The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran C Connor McGovern on waivers Monday, per Katherine Terrell.

McGovern has been serving as depth for the Siants while C Erik McCoy has been out of the lineup.

McGovern, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.

He concluded his contract with New York back in March and re-signed with their practice squad lin September. From there, the Saints signed him to their active roster last month.

In 2024, McGovern has appeared in six games and made five starts for the Saints at center.