Saints Waiving WR Kevin Austin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Saints are waiving WR Kevin Austin.

It’s worth noting the Saints claimed DT Colby Wooden and OT Mason Murphy which created a need for roster spots.

Austin Jr., 26, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022.

He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, later being brought back to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year.

Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in January of 2024, going on to win the UFL Championship with the team. He spent the 2025 season going back and forth from the Saints’ practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Austin appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 11 passes for 151 yards.

In 2025, Austin has appeared in one game for the Saints but did not record any statistics.