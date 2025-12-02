The New Orleans Saints worked out eight defensive players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following are the defensive players who worked out with the Saints:

DB Beanie Bishop DB LaMareon James LB Kana’i Mauga LB K.C. Ossai LB Cam Riley DB Trey Vaval LB Devin Veresuk DB J.T. Woods

It’s worth noting New Orleans ended up signing Bishop to the practice squad following the workout.

Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop wound up being cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.