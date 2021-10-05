Saints Worked Out Five Running Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints hosted five running backs for workouts on Tuesday including Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller.

The full list of players includes:

Johnson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.

Cleveland traded him to the Texans in August of 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

Johnson was set to make a base salary of $4.65 million in the final year of his agreement when the Texans cut him earlier this year. The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago but just released him.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 11 games and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 235 yards (3.1 YPC), and one touchdown, to go along with 28 receptions for 249 yards receiving (8.9 YPC), one touchdown, three fumbles, and two fumbles lost.

Miller, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Miami before agreeing to a four-year, $26 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2016.

Miller made a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2019 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad and he was later signed away by Washington.

Washington released Miller during training camp this summer.

In 2020, Miller played one game for the Bears and caught two passes for six yards.