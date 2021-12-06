Saints Worked Out Three Players

The New Orleans Saints have brought in OL Andre Smith, OL James Carpenter, and OL Jerald Hawkins for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Saints were without both of their starting offensive tackles on Sunday, so they’re likely looking for depth at a position group they consider thin at the moment.

Carpenter, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. After four years in Seattle, he wound up signing a four-year, $19.1 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Jets back in 2015.

Carpenter made a base salary of $4.45 million for the 2018 season before signing a four-year contract with the Falcons in March of 2019 but was cut loose prior to the third year of his deal.

The Ravens signed Carpenter to their practice squad in October, and was eventually released in November after being active for only one game for the team.

In 2020, Carpenter started 13 games for the Falcons at guard.

