Saquon Barkley Turned Down Two Higher Offers To Sign With Eagles

According to Ryan Dunleavy, citing a league source, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley turned down two offers with more money to sign with the Eagles this past offseason.

Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia that included $26 million in guarantees.

Dunleavy doesn’t name the teams but he notes in HBO’s Hard Knocks which covered the Giants this offseason, Giants GM Joe Schoen was filmed telling owner John Mara he thought the Bears were trying to drive the price up and the Eagles were out. The Texans were another team linked to Barkley last offseason.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

The Giants allowed Barkley to walk in 2023 and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles.

In 2024, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 2,005 yards on 345 attempts with 13 touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions on 43 targets for 278 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.