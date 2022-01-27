Schefter: Bill O’Brien Potential Replacement For Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

According to Adam Schefter, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is a potential replacement for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels should the latter take the Raiders head coaching job.

This would be O’Brien’s second stint as the play-caller in New England. Ironically, he’d be replacing McDaniels who is also in his second stint in the job after a failed tenure as a head coach of another team.

O’Brien also interviewed this offseason for the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy.

O’Brien, 52, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.