Schefter: Steelers Not Expected To Trade For Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are not expected to trade for Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith.

Schefter had previously reported there had been trade talks between the two teams, as Pittsburgh sought to upgrade its offense and as Smith sought a new deal from Miami.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith has coached the veteran tight end in Tennessee and Atlanta, so the interest made sense even though tight end isn’t a glaring need for Pittsburgh.

However, it never made a ton of sense for the Dolphins to move on from Smith barring some kind of outrageous offer. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also said recently his client’s preference was to remain with the Dolphins.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.