Seahawks Activating OT Stone Forsythe From IR

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are activating OT Stone Forsythe from injured reserve.

Forsythe, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Florida back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract with Seattle worth over $3.6 million, including a signing bonus of $166,000.

In 2024, Forsythe has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, making five starts at tackle.