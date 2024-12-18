Seahawks Activating OT Stone Forsythe From IR

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are activating OT Stone Forsythe from injured reserve.
Forsythe, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Florida back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year rookie contract with Seattle worth over $3.6 million, including a signing bonus of $166,000.
In 2024, Forsythe has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, making five starts at tackle.
