Seahawks Add Two Assistants To Coaching Staff

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have hired former Saints assistant Rick Dennison as run game coordinator/senior offensive advisor and former Titans TE coach Justin Outten as run game specialist and assistant OL coach.

Dennison spent the 2024 season with new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak in New Orleans.

Dennison, 66, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos as an offensive assistant back in 1995. He spent 14 years in Denver before joining the Texans as their offensive coordinator.

Dennison spent one year with the Ravens as their QBs coach before returning to the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Bills hired Dennison as their offensive coordinator in 2017. However, they fired him after just one season in Buffalo. He was hired by the Jets in 2018 as their OL coach and run game coordinator before joining the Vikings in the same position a year later.

Dennison transitioned to a senior offensive advisor role with Minnesota in 2021 so he could avoid contact with players due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine. His contract was not renewed after the season.

The Saints hired him as a senior offensive assistant for the 2024 season.